The Longest Year: How COVID-19 has reshaped our lives

Take a second to remember what your life was like one year ago. For most of us, it all feels like a distant memory. From how we work to how we learn, who we see and where we can go, our day-to-day has changed drastically. And some of those changes have lasting consequences. In the second episode of our series “The Longest Year,” we hear the stories of people across the country about how they’ve survived the last year: a woman who contracted COVID-19 and now lives with its physical and mental scars, a recent college grad who lost his job and, because of the financial strain, almost lost his marriage, and a mother and her third-grader trying to figure out how to manage work and school from home.

