The Longest Year: How COVID-19 has reshaped our lives

Health

Take a second to remember what your life was like one year ago. For most of us, it all feels like a distant memory. From how we work to how we learn, who we see and where we can go, our day-to-day has changed drastically. And some of those changes have lasting consequences. In the second episode of our series “The Longest Year,” we hear the stories of people across the country about how they’ve survived the last year: a woman who contracted COVID-19 and now lives with its physical and mental scars, a recent college grad who lost his job and, because of the financial strain, almost lost his marriage, and a mother and her third-grader trying to figure out how to manage work and school from home.

Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz

Gretchen Frazee

Jaywon Choe

Vika Aronson

Emily Carpeaux

Erica R. Hendry

America, Interrupted Episodes

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is a producer for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee
Jaywon Choe

Vika Aronson

Vika Aronson is podcast producer at the PBS NewsHour.

@vika_aronson
Emily Carpeaux

Senior Producer, Field Segments

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry

