Why we haven’t cracked the mystery of COVID ‘long-haulers’

“Long-haul” COVID, long COVID, post-COVID: it’s an illness still without an official name. But for people whose COVID-19 symptoms linger for months, the effects can be devastating and debilitating. Their symptoms range from the mundane to the bizarre: brain fog, shortness of breath, fatigue, tremors, tooth loss, racing heart, glaucoma, among others. In this episode of “America, Interrupted,” PBS NewsHour correspondent Stephanie Sy talks with three “long haulers” about their experiences battling this mysterious illness, and Dr. William Li, a vascular biologist who is trying to unravel this medical mystery through his research.

