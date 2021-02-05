Share this episode

Why we haven’t cracked the mystery of COVID ‘long-haulers’

“Long-haul” COVID, long COVID, post-COVID: it’s an illness still without an official name. But for people whose COVID-19 symptoms linger for months, the effects can be devastating and debilitating. Their symptoms range from the mundane to the bizarre: brain fog, shortness of breath, fatigue, tremors, tooth loss, racing heart, glaucoma, among others. In this episode of “America, Interrupted,” PBS NewsHour correspondent Stephanie Sy talks with three “long haulers” about their experiences battling this mysterious illness, and Dr. William Li, a vascular biologist who is trying to unravel this medical mystery through his research.

Stephanie Sy

Lorna Baldwin

Vika Aronson

Ryan Connelly Holmes

Emily Carpeaux

Erica R. Hendry

Stephanie Sy

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

Lorna Baldwin

Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.

Vika Aronson

Vika Aronson is podcast producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Ryan Connelly Holmes

Emily Carpeaux

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

