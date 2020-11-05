Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Nov. 3, 2020

By —

Associated Press

Arizona says around 450,000 ballots still to be counted

Politics

Arizona state officials say there are about 450,000 ballots still to be counted in the Western battleground.

The Associated Press says it is monitoring that vote count as it comes in. The AP has called the presidential race in Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden.

AP executive editor Sally Buzbee says: “The Associated Press continues to watch and analyze vote count results from Arizona. We will follow the facts in all cases.”

READ MORE: Democrats win big in Arizona, a former GOP stronghold

Biden holds a 2.35 percentage point lead over Trump in Arizona, an advantage of about 68,000 votes.

The vast majority of the ballots yet to be counted are from Maricopa County, the most populous area of the state.

By —

Associated Press

