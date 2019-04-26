Biden says he didn’t treat Anita Hill badly

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he doesn’t think he mistreated Anita Hill in 1991, though he has said publicly he regrets how she was treated.

During an interview on ABC’s “The View” on Friday, the former vice president says, “I don’t think I treated her badly,” during a discussion about his role as Senate Judiciary Chairman during the contentious confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Biden has apologized for Hill’s treatment by others, a point he made again Friday, wondering aloud “how you stop people from asking inflammatory questions.”

Biden’s campaign has said the former vice president spoke to Hill in the days preceding his presidential campaign announcement Thursday.

Biden also said he has no plans to limit himself to one term if he’s elected president in 2020.

The 76-year-old Democrat told ABC his age is a “legitimate question” and that voters can decide whether he is up to the demands of the presidency.

Biden would be the oldest president in American history. He said he hopes to show that age has brought “wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the oldest Democratic presidential candidate. He’s 77, the same age as Ronald Reagan when the 40th president left office at the end of two terms.

President Donald Trump is 72. In 2017 became the oldest newly inaugurated president.