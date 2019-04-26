What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Former Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the First State Democratic Dinner in Dover, Delaware, on March 16, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Biden says he didn’t treat Anita Hill badly

Politics

WASHINGTON — Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says he doesn’t think he mistreated Anita Hill in 1991, though he has said publicly he regrets how she was treated.

During an interview on ABC’s “The View” on Friday, the former vice president says, “I don’t think I treated her badly,” during a discussion about his role as Senate Judiciary Chairman during the contentious confirmation hearing for Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

Biden has apologized for Hill’s treatment by others, a point he made again Friday, wondering aloud “how you stop people from asking inflammatory questions.”

Biden’s campaign has said the former vice president spoke to Hill in the days preceding his presidential campaign announcement Thursday.

WATCH: How black female Democrats may respond to Biden’s candidacy

Biden also said he has no plans to limit himself to one term if he’s elected president in 2020.

The 76-year-old Democrat told ABC his age is a “legitimate question” and that voters can decide whether he is up to the demands of the presidency.

Biden would be the oldest president in American history. He said he hopes to show that age has brought “wisdom and experience that can make things a lot better.”

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is the oldest Democratic presidential candidate. He’s 77, the same age as Ronald Reagan when the 40th president left office at the end of two terms.

President Donald Trump is 72. In 2017 became the oldest newly inaugurated president.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Apr 23 How the autobiography of a Muslim slave is challenging an American narrative

  2. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  3. Watch Apr 25 In Louisiana, are billions of dollars in corporate tax exemptions paying off?

  4. Read Apr 25 What does Joe Biden believe? Where the candidate stands on 8 issues

  5. Read Apr 26 WATCH: Trump addresses a divided National Rifle Association

Biden takes on Trump’s character in 2020 announcement

Politics Apr 25

The Latest