What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

The Presidential Debates

University of Utah in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City

Schedule

Follow Our Journalists

Judy Woodruff

Yamiche Alcindor

Amna Nawaz

Lisa Desjardins

John Yang

Daniel Bush

Candice Norwood

William Brangham

Nick Schifrin

Emily Knapp

Meredith Lee

Matt Loffman

Kate Grumke

By —

Associated Press

Harris says Trump won’t guard preexisting conditions

Politics

California Sen. Kamala Harris is hammering Vice President Mike Pence over health care, saying that the Trump administration is “coming for you” if you have a preexisting condition.

Citing the Trump administration’s support for a challenge to the Affordable Care Act before the Supreme Court, Harris says during Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate that the Trump administration is “coming for you” if you have a preexisting condition, if you “love someone who has a preexisting condition” or if you are younger than 26 years old and covered by their parents’ health care plan.

In response, Pence says that “Obamacare was a disaster” and that he and Trump have a plan to cover people with preexisting conditions, though the Trump administration hasn’t yet released such a plan.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Oct 06 WATCH: Pence, Harris face off in vice presidential debate

  2. Read Oct 07 AP FACT CHECK: Claims from Pence and Harris VP debate

  3. Read Oct 07 WATCH LIVE: What voters think of the Pence, Harris VP debate

  4. Read Oct 07 Pelosi aims to block Trump if disputed election ends in House

  5. Read Oct 07 Amid historic race, voters of color wrestle with Harris’ personal and political identities

Biden campaign taking COVID-19 ‘very seriously,’ says adviser Symone Sanders

Politics Oct 05

The Latest