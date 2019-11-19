Vice president’s national security adviser pushes back on Williams’ impeachment testimony

The vice president’s national security adviser is pushing back after a subordinate said she had concerns about President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president.

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg says of the July 25 conversation: “I heard nothing wrong or improper on the call. I had and have no concerns.”

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

He released a statement after the testimony of Jennifer Williams, who was detailed to Vice President Mike Pence’s staff from the State Department. Williams testified Tuesday that she found the call “unusual” since it “involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter.”

Williams said she never raised the call with her superiors, since Kellogg was also listening in on the call.