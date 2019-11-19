Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 19, 2019

Who is testifying?

Kurt Volker

Tim Morrison

Who is testifying next?

The vice president’s national security adviser retired General Keith Kellogg arrives for a joint news conference between U.S. President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 15, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Associated Press

Vice president’s national security adviser pushes back on Williams’ impeachment testimony

Politics

The vice president’s national security adviser is pushing back after a subordinate said she had concerns about President Donald Trump’s call with the Ukrainian president.

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg says of the July 25 conversation: “I heard nothing wrong or improper on the call. I had and have no concerns.”

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

He released a statement after the testimony of Jennifer Williams, who was detailed to Vice President Mike Pence’s staff from the State Department. Williams testified Tuesday that she found the call “unusual” since it “involved discussion of what appeared to be a domestic political matter.”

Williams said she never raised the call with her superiors, since Kellogg was also listening in on the call.

