Impeachment Inquiries

November 19, 2019

Who is testifying?

Kurt Volker

Tim Morrison

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 19

WATCH: Volker says Biden-Burisma allegations aren’t ‘not credible to me’

Politics

Former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker is testifying in a House impeachment hearing that Republican criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden is “not credible.”

Volker spoke on Nov. 19 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have questioned the role of Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens in a July phone call that is at the heart of the impeachment probe.

Volker testified Tuesday that Biden “respects his duties of higher office” and it is not credible that he would act in any way other than in the national interest.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

