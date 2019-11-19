WATCH: Volker says Biden-Burisma allegations aren’t ‘not credible to me’

Former Ukraine envoy Kurt Volker is testifying in a House impeachment hearing that Republican criticism of former Vice President Joe Biden is “not credible.”

Volker spoke on Nov. 19 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Republicans, including President Donald Trump, have questioned the role of Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian gas company.

Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate the Bidens in a July phone call that is at the heart of the impeachment probe.

Volker testified Tuesday that Biden “respects his duties of higher office” and it is not credible that he would act in any way other than in the national interest.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings