WATCH LIVE: Pence, Harris face off in vice presidential debate

Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., go head to head Oct. 7 in the first and only vice presidential debate of the general election. The incumbent and his Democratic challenger share the stage at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City with moderator Susan Page of USA Today.

The 90-minute debate, starting at 9 p.m. EDT, is split into nine 10-minute segments, with no ad breaks. The topics of the segments have yet to be announced.

After a raucous debate last week, the independent Commission on Presidential Debates put out a statement saying, “additional structure should be added to the format of the remaining debates to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues” and said it would “announce those measures shortly.” However, the CPD has not yet announced any changes.

President Donald Trump was diagnosed with COVID-19 just days after the first presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden, which has called into question the existing safety measures in place at the debate location. Trump and Biden were just seven feet apart from each other on stage last Tuesday, and Trump staffers and family members refused to wear masks inside the venue last week. Cleveland officials have already traced 11 cases of COVID-19 to the debate. In response to a request from the Biden team, the CPD has agreed to seat Pence and Harris 12 feet apart. The CPD has also decided to separate Pence and Harris with a plexigless barrier, the NewsHour has confirmed, though Pence pushed back against the idea.

Watch special coverage of the vice presidential debate in the player above.

Today’s debate is the second of the election cycle but the only one between the vice presidential candidates. The first presidential debate took place Sept. 29. The next debate is still scheduled to take place Oct. 15 in Miami, moderated by C-SPAN political editor Steve Scully, but it’s unclear now whether it will move forward given the president’s illness. That debate is to be a town hall format, with candidates taking questions from voters. The third debate is scheduled for Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, to be moderated by NBC News White House correspondent Kristen Welker, returning to the six-segment format of the first debate.

PBS NewsHour will show all the debates live on air and streaming online.

Debate night schedule

Tune in at 6 p.m. EDT to watch the NewsHour. Digital coverage starts at 7 p.m. with segments on key election issues.

At 8 p.m., senior political reporter Daniel Bush will host a debate pre-show featuring correspondents Lisa Desjardins and Yamiche Alcindor reporting the latest on the candidates. He will also speak to NewsHour correspondent William Brangham about election security, Dr. Ashish K. Jha about Trump’s COVID-19 diagnosis and the state of the pandemic, and PBS Twin Cities’ anchor and reporter Mary Lahammer about the state of the race in Minnesota and fallout from Trump’s visit there last week.

At 9 p.m. the debate kicks off, and NewsHour correspondents, producers and reporters will be live-tweeting to provide insights and analysis. When the debate ends around 10:30 p.m., stay tuned for continuing coverage and post-show analysis on air and online. Then at 11 p.m., correspondent Amna Nawaz will host a live, digital-only voter panel talking to voters about their reactions to the debate.