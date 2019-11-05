Read all the text messages Volker produced in the impeachment inquiry

House lawmakers on Tuesday released pages of text messages provided by Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine.

Volker was one of several U.S. diplomats who exchanged text messages about the Trump administration’s interest in getting Ukraine to investigate potential 2016 election interference and Burisma, the company that employed the son of former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Excerpts of the text message conversations were publicly released in early October, revealing more details about U.S. communication with Ukraine.

Volker testified before lawmakers last month that “at no time” did he take part in efforts to pressure Ukraine.

