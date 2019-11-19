Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 19, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Jennifer Williams

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
Jennifer Williams, special adviser for Europe and Russia in the Office of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives on Capitol Hill for a closed-door hearing in Washington, U.S., November 7, 2019. REUTERS/Tom Brenner
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Read Jennifer Williams’ full opening statement in the Trump public impeachment hearing

Politics

Jennifer Williams, an aide to Vice President Mike Pence who listened to the July 25 call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president, told House lawmakers on Tuesday that she found the conversation “unusual” and recorded a memo of the call in Pence’s briefing book. She said she does not know whether Pence reviewed the transcript of the call.

The phone call, in which Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, has become the focus of the impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Williams is testifying before the House Intelligence Committee along with Alexander Vindman, an Army officer who works on the National Security Council and also listened the call.

Williams told lawmakers that acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney directed aid to Ukraine be kept on hold despite the advice from State Department and Defense Department officials. House lawmakers are investigating whether Trump directed that aid to be withheld in an effort to pressure Ukraine to investigate his political rival.

Read Jennifer Williams’ opening statement.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 19 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 3

  2. Read Nov 15 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  3. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  4. Read Nov 15 This new ‘battery’ aims to spark a carbon capture revolution

  5. Read Nov 19 Williams will submit a classified memo about call between Pence and Zelensky

The Latest