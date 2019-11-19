Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 19, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying?

Kurt Volker

Tim Morrison

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
Kurt Volker, President Donald Trump's former envoy to Ukraine arrives at the U.S. Capitol to be interviewed by staff for three U.S. House of Representatives committees as part of the impeachment inquiry into the president's dealings with Ukraine, in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2019. Photo by Tom Brenner/Reuters
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Read Kurt Volker’s full opening statement in the Trump public impeachment hearing

Politics

Kurt Volker, the former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine, testified before House lawmakers that he saw a distinction between investigating the Ukrainian energy company Burisma and former Vice President Joe Biden, whose son, Hunter, sat on Burisma’s board.

“In hindsight, I now understand that others saw the idea of investigating possible corruption involving the Ukrainian company, ‘Burisma,’ as equivalent to investigating former Vice President Biden. I saw them as very different – the former being appropriate and unremarkable, the latter being unacceptable. In retrospect, I should have seen that connection differently, and had I done so, I would have raised my own objections,” Volker said in his opening statement during a public hearing before the House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday.

Last month, Volker handed over text messages between himself and other U.S. diplomats in which they discussed getting Ukraine’s president to promise to investigate 2016 election interference and Burisma.

The impeachment probe is inquiring into whether Trump withheld aid to Ukraine as a way to pressure it to investigate his political opponents.

Read Volker’s opening statement.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 19 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 3

  2. Read Nov 15 This new ‘battery’ aims to spark a carbon capture revolution

  3. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  4. Read Nov 19 Army provides security for Vindman during impeachment probe

  5. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

The Latest