Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Philip Reeker, acting assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian Affairs, is escorted by police officers as he leaves after testifying in impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, in Washington D.C. , U.S., October 26, 2019. Photo by Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Read Philip Reeker’s full testimony in the impeachment probe

Politics

House lawmakers released on Tuesday a transcript of the full testimony the acting assistant secretary of state for Europe gave in the impeachment inquiry.

Philip Reeker answered questions from lawmakers behind closed doors last month. The state department official reportedly testified that he was concerned by the way U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch was ousted.

Democrats have been releasing the transcripts from interviews they conducted before the impeachment probe entered a new, public phase earlier this month.

Investigators are seeking answers about whether President Donald Trump withheld aid to Ukraine as a bargaining chip for getting Ukraine’s president to investigate 2016 election interference and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Read Philip Reeker’s full testimony.

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 26 Read Mark Sandy’s full testimony in the impeachment probe

  2. Watch Nov 25 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on impeachment public opinion, Bloomberg’s 2020 campaign

  3. Read Nov 22 WATCH: Tom Hanks on how he became Mister Rogers

  4. Read Nov 26 Read Philip Reeker’s full testimony in the impeachment probe

  5. Watch Nov 23 How Minneapolis became the first to end single-family zoning

The Latest