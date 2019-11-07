Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

George Kent, deputy assistant secretary of state for Europe and Eurasian Affairs, arrives to testify at a closed-door deposition as part of the Democratic-led U.S. House of Representatives impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., October 15, 2019. Photo by Carlos Jasso/Reuters
Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Read the transcript of George Kent’s full testimony in the impeachment probe

Politics

House lawmakers have released the full transcript of Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent’s testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Kent, who oversees U.S. policy for several nations, told lawmakers last month that he was sidelined from handling decisions relating to Ukraine after a May meeting with Trump and other officials.

Kent is scheduled to testify publicly Wednesday in one of the first open hearings in the impeachment probe.

Ahead of those hearings, House Democrats have released transcripts of several interviews they and Republican lawmakers conducted with government officials who might be able to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding a July 25 call between Trump and the president of Ukraine. In the phone conversation, Trump asked President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

Read George Kent’s full testimony.

READ MORE: Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

READ MORE: Kent testified he was told to ‘lay low’ on Ukraine policy, transcript shows

Gretchen Frazee
By —

Gretchen Frazee

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

@gretchenfrazee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 07 Judge orders Trump to pay $2 million for misusing his charitable foundation

  2. Read Nov 06 Ethan Hawke doesn’t want to make movies that waste your time

  3. Read Nov 07 Read the transcript of George Kent’s full testimony in the impeachment probe

  4. Watch Nov 06 How at-home DNA tests helped solve this 30-year-old murder

  5. Read Nov 07 John Bolton fails to appear before impeachment investigators

The Latest