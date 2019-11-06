Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor arrives on Capitol Hill before a closed-door hearing with members of congress in Washington, U.S., October 22, 2019. Photo by Tom Brenner/Rueters
Gretchen Frazee
Gretchen Frazee

Read William Taylor’s full testimony in the impeachment inquiry

Politics

House lawmakers have publicly released the transcript of the interview William Taylor, the U.S. chargé d’affaires to Ukraine, gave last month in the impeachment inquiry.

Taylor was part of text messages that U.S. diplomats exchanged about President Donald Trump’s demands that Ukraine investigate 2016 election interference and the energy company that employed Hunter Biden, the son of former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden. On Tuesday, House leaders released all the text messages provided by Kurt Volker, the former special envoy to Ukraine.

In the text message conversation, Taylor wrote that withholding aid from Ukraine in exchange for help with a political campaign would be “crazy.”

Read William Taylor’s full testimony.

Gretchen Frazee is the deputy digital editor for the PBS NewsHour.

