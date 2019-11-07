Kent testified he was told to ‘lay low’ on Ukraine policy, transcript shows

House impeachment investigators have released another transcript in the impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.

The testimony released Thursday is from George Kent, a career official at the State Department. He testified that he was told to “lay low” on Ukraine policy as the Trump administration, and the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, were interacting with Ukraine outside of traditional foreign policy channels.

House investigators are pushing out key transcripts from hours of closed-door interviews in the impeachment inquiry as they prepare for public sessions with witnesses next week.

Kent also raised concerns about the Trump administration’s recall of its Ukraine ambassador, Marie Yovanovitch.

Kent, Yovanovitch and diplomat William Taylor are expected to appear in the public sessions.

