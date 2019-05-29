Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller makes a statement on his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election at the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. Photo by Jim Bourg/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Robert Mueller says he’s leaving Justice Department

Politics

WASHINGTON — Special counsel Robert Mueller says he’s leaving the Justice Department now that he’s concluded his Russia investigation.

Mueller made the announcement Wednesday in his first public statement since his appointment two years ago.

Mueller has been on the Justice Department’s payroll since he formally concluded his probe in March. Last month, Attorney General William Barr publicly released a redacted version of his Russia report.

It’s unclear what Mueller has been doing at the Justice Department since, though the Democrat-led House Judiciary Committee has been negotiating with his office in an attempt to secure his public testimony before Congress. So far, no deal has been made.

Mueller’s report revealed that President Donald Trump tried to seize control of the Russia probe and force Mueller’s removal to stop him from investigating potential obstruction of justice by the Republican president. Trump has called the investigation a “witch hunt.”

WATCH: Robert Mueller makes 1st public statement on Russia probe

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 29 WATCH LIVE: Pelosi may address Mueller statement on Russia probe

  2. Read May 29 WATCH: Robert Mueller makes 1st public statement on Russia probe

  3. Read May 29 WATCH: House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler discusses Robert Mueller’s statement

  4. Read May 29 Read Robert Mueller’s full statement about the Russia investigation

  5. Watch May 28 Can ‘cultural proficiency’ among teachers help close student achievement gap?

Is showdown over Mueller report becoming a constitutional crisis?

Politics May 08

The Latest