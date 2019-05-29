WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller makes 1st public statement on Russia probe

Special counsel Robert Mueller is expected Wednesday to make his first public statement on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. ET today. Watch his remarks in the player above.

Mueller is not expected to field questions from reporters after he makes his statement.

The statement comes more than one month after the Department of Justice released a redacted version of Mueller’s report on his investigation into Russian election meddling and potential ties to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

In the report, Mueller concluded that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia, but he did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed the investigation.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.