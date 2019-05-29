Join us on a journey to Antarctica

Listen to our new podcast, 'The Last Continent'

Listen now

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller makes 1st public statement on Russia probe

Politics

Special counsel Robert Mueller is expected Wednesday to make his first public statement on the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Mueller is scheduled to speak at 11 a.m. ET today. Watch his remarks in the player above.

Mueller is not expected to field questions from reporters after he makes his statement.

The statement comes more than one month after the Department of Justice released a redacted version of Mueller’s report on his investigation into Russian election meddling and potential ties to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

In the report, Mueller concluded that the Trump campaign did not collude with Russia, but he did not reach a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed the investigation.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas
By —

Joshua Barajas

Joshua Barajas is the deputy online editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read May 29 WATCH LIVE: Robert Mueller makes 1st public statement on Russia probe

  2. Read May 01 Read Mueller’s letter to William Barr about Russia report: ‘There is now public confusion’

  3. Read May 27 AP fact check: Trump takes credit for Obama’s gains for vets

  4. Watch May 28 Remembering Pulitzer-winning journalist and author Tony Horwitz

  5. Watch May 27 How Wyoming manages to keep its rural schools open

Is showdown over Mueller report becoming a constitutional crisis?

Politics May 08

The Latest