What happened in the courtroom during Trump’s third arraignment this year

Geoff Bennett:

It has become a familiar sight. For the third time this year, former President Donald Trump was arraigned on criminal charges. Today, he was in federal court in Washington just a few blocks from the U.S. Capitol, where a mob of his supporters rioted on January 6 and in the same courthouse where hundreds of participants in that attack have also appeared as defendants.

Mr. Trump pleaded not guilty to four felonies relating to efforts to overturn the 2020 election and remain in power, among them, conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy against the right to vote.

Mr. Trump spoke to reporters after his court appearance today.

Donald Trump, Former President of the United States: When you look at what's happening, this is a persecution of a political opponent. This was never supposed to happen in America. This is the persecution of the person that's leading by very, very substantial numbers in the Republican primary and leading Biden by a lot.

So, if you can't beat him, you persecute him or you prosecute him. We can't let this happen in America.