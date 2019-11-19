Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 19, 2019

Who is testifying?

Kurt Volker

Tim Morrison

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Nov 19

Tim Morrison, former senior director for European and Russian affairs on the National Security Council, waits to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 19, 1019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
By —

Associated Press

‘The Gordon problem’: Morrison says he was warned about Amb. Sondland

Politics

Former National Security Council aide Tim Morrison says one of his colleagues warned him about President Donald Trump’s European Union ambassador, Gordon Sondland, and even coined a name for her concerns: “the Gordon problem.”

Morrison is testifying Tuesday in House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry.

Other witnesses have testified that Sondland talked directly to Trump as the president pushed Ukraine to investigate Democrats. Sondland, who testifies Wednesday, tried to negotiate with the Ukrainians for the investigations.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

Sondland also clashed with some in the White House as he took a leading role in Ukraine policy, including former adviser Fiona Hill, who Morrison said coined the phrase.

After talking to Hill, Morrison said he kept track of what Sondland was doing and “didn’t necessarily always act” on what he suggested.

By —

Associated Press

