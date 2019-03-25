What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump walks away from talking to reporters about the report of Special Counsel Robert Mueller as he returns from a weekend in Florida at the White House in Washington, D.C. Photo by Carlos Barria/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Trump claims launching Russia probe ‘treasonous’

Politics

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is accusing those responsible for launching the special counsel investigation of “treason” and says they “will certainly be looked at.”

Trump did not specify who he’s referring to, but told reporters Monday, that “There are a lot of people out there that have done some very, very evil things, very bad things. I would say treasonous things against our country.”

Trump adds that, “Those people will certainly be looked at” and says: “I’ve been looking at them for a long time.”

READ MORE: How Trump’s allies are seizing on the Mueller report for his 2020 campaign

The comments come a day after the attorney general told Congress that special counsel Robert Mueller found no evidence Trump or his associates conspired with Russia to influence the 2016 election.

Asked about the possibility of issuing pardons, Trump also says: I “haven’t thought about it.”

READ MORE: 4 things we learned from Barr’s summary of the Mueller report

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Mar 25 WATCH LIVE: PBS NewsHour and FRONTLINE’s joint special on the Mueller report

  2. Read Mar 24 4 things we learned from Barr’s summary of the Mueller report

  3. Read Feb 15 What does Pete Buttigieg believe? Where the candidate stands on 7 issues

  4. Read Mar 19 How to help cyclone victims in Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe

  5. Read Mar 24 Read Attorney General Barr’s full letter on Mueller report conclusions

How Congress could respond to the Mueller report

Nation Mar 24

The Latest