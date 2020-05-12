What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

U.S. virus ‘testing czar’ says up to 50 million tests could be performed per month by September

Trump administration “testing czar” Adm. Brett Giroir tells the Senate that the U.S. could be performing at least 40 million to 50 million tests per month by September.

But that would work out to only between 1.3 million to 1.7 million tests per day.

Harvard researchers say the United States must be doing 900,000 by this Friday in order to safely reopen.

Giroir is assistant secretary for health at the Department of Health and Human Services. He spoke via video conference Tuesday at a hearing of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee.

