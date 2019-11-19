Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
Impeachment Inquiries

November 19, 2019

Who is testifying?

Jennifer Williams

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Alexander Vindman, director for European Affairs at the National Security Council, arrives to testify before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 19, 2019. REUTERS/Erin Scott
By —

Associated Press

Vindman’s twin brother supports him at impeachment hearing

Politics

The twin brother of a U.S. Army officer and White House aide is in the House intelligence hearing to support his appearance at the House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is testifying Tuesday publicly on what he heard on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s new leader.

Vindman told his twin brother Yevgeny about the call and his concerns about it. His brother sat behind him Tuesday in the hearing room. Yevgeny Vindman is also a U.S. Army official who is an attorney in the White House.

The House intelligence panel is holding public hearings into Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to investigate his Democratic political rivals while also withholding aid to the Eastern European nation.

By —

Associated Press

