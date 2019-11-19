During impeachment hearing, Volker discusses meeting with Giuliani

The former special envoy to Ukraine says he had only one in-person meeting with President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Kurt Volker is telling House impeachment investigators Tuesday that Giuliani raised the idea that Vice President Joe Biden was compromised because his son was on the board of a Ukraine gas company.

Volker says he considered that idea a conspiracy theory and rejected it. He says he’s known Biden for more than two decades and believes him to be an honorable man.

Volker also says he was not aware of and never participated in an effort to get Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. He did not listen to the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.