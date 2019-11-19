Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
November 19, 2019

Who is testifying?

Kurt Volker

Tim Morrison

Who is testifying next?

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 20

Gordon Sondland

Nov 20

Laura Cooper

Nov 20

David Hale

Former U.S. special envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker testifies before a House Intelligence Committee hearing as part of the impeachment inquiry into U.S. President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 19, 1019. REUTERS/Loren Elliott
By —

Associated Press

During impeachment hearing, Volker discusses meeting with Giuliani

Politics

The former special envoy to Ukraine says he had only one in-person meeting with President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani.

Kurt Volker is telling House impeachment investigators Tuesday that Giuliani raised the idea that Vice President Joe Biden was compromised because his son was on the board of a Ukraine gas company.

MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

Volker says he considered that idea a conspiracy theory and rejected it. He says he’s known Biden for more than two decades and believes him to be an honorable man.

Volker also says he was not aware of and never participated in an effort to get Ukraine to investigate the Bidens. He did not listen to the July 25 call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

By —

Associated Press

