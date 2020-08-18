What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Democratic National Convention

Day 2

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 2 Live

Keynote Address

Roll Call Across America

Former second lady Jill Biden

Latest Election News

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praises progressive movement within the Democratic party

Politics

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has described the progressive movement started by Bernie Sanders as “a mass people’s movement” that’s working to move the country toward guaranteed health care and higher education.

Watch Ocasio-Cortez’s remarks in the player above.

The New York congresswoman gave brief remarks Tuesday night as she helped nominate the Vermont senator at the Democratic National Convention.

Ocasio-Cortez is widely seen as the successor of Sanders’ progressive flank of the party.

She says Sanders ran a historic grassroots campaign that realized that turns away from an American history checkered by violence, xenophobia, racial injustice and more and “that realizes the unsustainable brutality that rewards explosive inequalities of wealth for the few at the expense of long-term stability for the many.”

Prominent Republicans who oppose President Donald Trump have been awarded prominent speaking roles at the Democratic convention. But some progressives, who make up a large share of the party’s base, say they are being unfairly overlooked.

But progressives have been angered that the DNC event has slighted others, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who spoke for roughly 90 seconds on Tuesday.

“It’s a huge missed opportunity,” Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, told CNN.

Julián Castro, the only Latino in the historically diverse primary field, wasn’t given a speaking slot at the convention after some tense moments with Biden during the campaign. Instead, a brief clip of his keynote at the 2012 convention appeared as part of a video presentation.

The hashtag #LetJulianSpeak appeared on Twitter.

WATCH: Julian Castro on mobilizing Latino voters to support Biden

Meanwhile, the Republicans lined up to speak at the convention include former Secretary of State Colin Powell, former Ohio Gov. John Kasich, former California gubernatorial candidate Meg Whitman and former New Jersey Gov. Christine Todd Whitman.

The coronavirus pandemic upended both parties’ traditional conventions. Instead of in-person events, the program each night features a number of speakers and musical performances virtually across the country.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 17 How to watch the 2020 national conventions

  2. Read Aug 18 Oleandrin is a deadly plant poison, not a COVID-19 cure

  3. Read Aug 17 WATCH: Michelle Obama says vote like lives depend on it at Democratic National Convention

  4. Watch Aug 18 How anti-Trump Republicans are working to defeat him

  5. Read Aug 18 Senate panel finds Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election

Bill Clinton, AOC, Jill Biden to headline Night 2 of the DNC

Politics Aug 18

The Latest