Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 15, 2019

Watch

Who is testifying today?

Marie Yovanovitch

Who is testifying next?

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Nov 19

Jennifer Williams

Nov 19

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman

Nov 19

Kurt Volker

Nov 19

Tim Morrison

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101

WATCH: Amb. Yovanovitch says Trump’s Twitter attacks are ‘very intimidating’

Politics

Former Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch says President Donald Trump’s tweets about her during her testimony in the impeachment hearings are “very intimidating” to her and other witnesses.

Yovanovitch spoke on Nov. 15 as part of the impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump. Watch in the player above.

Trump tweeted about Yovanovitch as she was answering questions from lawmakers, noting that she’d once served in Somalia and adding, “How did that go?” He tweeted: “Everywhere Marie Yovanovitch went turned bad.”

Yovanovitch responded to Trump’s charge, saying, “I don’t think I have such powers.” She said she and her colleagues have improved conditions in places where they’ve served.

READ MORE: A guide to the impeachment hearings

Yovanovitch was abruptly dumped as U.S. ambassador to Ukraine this spring. State Department officials never criticized her performance.

The career diplomat testified Friday that she’d been felled by a smear campaign orchestrated by Trump and his allies.

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 15 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 2

  2. Read Nov 15 Trump attacks impeachment witness Marie Yovanovitch on Twitter

  3. Read Nov 15 WATCH: Yovanovitch’s full opening statement on Day 2 of impeachment hearings

  4. Read Nov 15 Trump ally Roger Stone found guilty of lying to Congress, witness tampering

  5. Read Nov 13 WATCH: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

The Latest