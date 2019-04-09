What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Barr says his letter on Mueller report ‘speaks for itself’

Politics

Attorney General William Barr is defending his decision to send a letter to Congress detailing special counsel Robert Mueller’s principal conclusions because the public would not have tolerated waiting weeks for information.

Barr is testifying before a House appropriations subcommittee.

Mueller concluded his nearly two-year Russia investigation in late March. The special counsel submitted a nearly 400-page confidential report to Barr. The attorney general sent his four-page letter to Congress two days later.

Democrats have raised questions about how Barr was so quickly able to boil down Mueller’s report into four pages.

Barr says a redacted version of Mueller’s report will be made public within a week.

He says Mueller wasn’t involved in preparing the letter to Congress because it was “my letter.”

WATCH LIVE: Barr testifies before House committee

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 08 What you need to know about a popular weed killer’s alleged link to cancer

  2. Read Apr 08 WATCH: Barr testifies about the Mueller report before House committee

  3. Read Apr 09 White House steps up attacks as Mueller report release nears

  4. Read Apr 09 WATCH: Barr says he had a general sense of Russia investigation findings before it concluded

  5. Read Apr 08 WATCH: House Judiciary Committee looks at hate crimes, white nationalism and tech

April 8, 2019 – PBS NewsHour full episode

Episode Apr 08

The Latest