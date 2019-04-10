What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council in the Cabinet room at the White House in Washington, April 4, 2019. Photo by Kevin Lamarque/Reuters
By —

Associated Press

Trump wants origins of Russia probe investigated

Politics

President Donald Trump is declaring that he wants an investigation into the origins of the federal probe into ties between his campaign and Russia.

Trump, speaking to reporters Wednesday at the White House, decreed it an “illegal investigation” conducted by “dirty cops.” The president did not name them but has previously blamed Justice Department officials and former FBI Director James Comey.

Attorney General William Barr has a team reviewing the origins of the FBI’s counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia, according to a person familiar with the situation who insisted on anonymity to discuss internal discussions.

Trump also stated that “I don’t care” about the report from special counsel Robert Mueller that Barr says he will release in the coming days in redacted form. Despite that declaration, the president has repeatedly tweeted about the report in recent days.

Mueller didn’t find a criminal conspiracy between Russia and Trump. He did not rule on obstruction of justice, though Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein ruled Trump did not.

READ MORE: The giant timeline of everything Russia, Trump and the investigations

