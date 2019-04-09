Barr’s congressional appearance suggests parties are on a ‘collision course’ over Mueller

Lisa Desjardins:

And to some degree, this hearing today was just optics. We didn't really learn a lot, except that now we know the timeline is within the next week.

But what's happening behind the scenes is, of course, Democrats have a big decision to make. Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, holds in his hand subpoenas. They could ask for, legally ask for this full report.

My indications are from sources are that he's going to wait until whatever Mueller releases comes out and then decide what he does with those subpoenas. Where that takes us then, Judy, of course, is to a very tricky court battle.

Democrats say that they would like to see this redacted information behind closed doors in what they call SCIFs. Those are classified areas where they can look at this kind of information.

But the indication today from Barr was that he is not inclined to release this information at all. So I think we are on a collision course ultimately over that information. First, however, we're waiting to see what the public and the rest of us get to see in this report, which is coming up within days.