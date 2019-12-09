WATCH: Collins’ full opening statement in Judiciary’s second impeachment hearing

Rep. Doug Collins, the ranking member on the House Judiciary Committee, accused House Democrats on Monday of seeking the impeachment of President Donald Trump for fear that he will win reelection in 2020.

Collins spoke during the second day of public hearings by the Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry.

“They can’t get over the fact that Donald Trump is president of the United States, and they don’t have a candidate that they think can beat him. It’s all political,” Collins said.

The Judiciary and Intelligence committees have led the probe, hearing testimony from witnesses and legal experts about Trump’s conduct.

Democrats are currently drafting the articles of impeachment, on which House lawmakers are anticipated to vote in the coming weeks.

The impeachment case has revolved around a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

