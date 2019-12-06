WATCH LIVE: The Trump impeachment hearings – Judiciary Committee – Day 2

Democratic and Republican lawyers from the House Intelligence and Judiciary committees are expected to give presentations to the House lawmakers Monday in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

Republican and Democratic counsels from each of the committees are expected to present at the hearing, which begins at 9 a.m. ET. Watch live in the video player above.

The hearing comes days after legal experts testified before a House Judiciary Committee public hearing. Three of those witnesses, invited by Democrats, said on Dec. 4 that the evidence collected by the House Intelligence Committee shows Trump has violated his oath of office, which is grounds for impeachment. The fourth witness, called by Republicans, warned that House lawmakers are moving too quickly and have not proven their case for impeaching the president.

Democratic and Republican members of the House Intelligence Committee have released respective reports on the impeachment case.

Democrats argue in their report that Trump used his office “to advance personal and political objectives.” Republicans counter that the evidence to impeach Trump is insufficient and accused Democrats of using impeachment as “a tool for settling political scores and re-litigating election results with which they disagreed.”

House Democrats are drafting articles of impeachment after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gave her approval Thursday.