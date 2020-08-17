What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Democratic National Convention

Day 1

Schedule

10am ET

Politics This Morning Replay

6pm ET

PBS NewsHour Replay

7pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Pre-show with Daniel Bush Replay

8pm ET

PBS NewsHour Convention Analysis with Judy Woodruff Replay

9pm ET

Democratic National Convention Day 1 Replay

Latest Election News

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Gov. Cuomo addresses the coronavirus during the Democratic National Convention

Politics

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says his state found a way to bring the coronavirus under control by following scientific guidelines and coming together — an example that he says the Trump administration has refused to follow.

Watch Cuomo’s remarks in the player above.

Cuomo addressed the opening night of the virtual Democratic National Convention late Monday, saying New York was “ground zero” for the early outbreak in the U.S. He said the Trump administration “watched New York suffer” without learning from it.

“For all the suffering and tears, our way worked and it was beautiful,” Cuomo said, adding, “Americans’ eyes have been opened and we’ve seen the truth: That government matters and leadership matters.”

He said that the rest of the country will follow New York’s lead by wearing masks and practicing social distancing to slow the spread of the virus — despite inconsistent messaging from the White House. Cuomo also contrasted Trump with presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden, saying that Biden can be the kind of leader “who can build us up, not tear us down.”

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Watch Aug 17 Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden’s DNC, Trump vs. USPS

  2. Watch Aug 17 Democrats kick off unprecedented virtual convention

  3. Read Aug 17 WATCH: Democratic National Convention plays a message from woman who lost dad to virus

  4. Read Aug 17 How to watch the 2020 national conventions

  5. Watch Aug 17 Buttigieg: Trump ‘doesn’t care about any of us,’ but Biden does

The Latest