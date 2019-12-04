WATCH: Jonathan Turley’s full opening statement in Trump impeachment hearing

Jonathan Turley, a George Washington University law professor, cautioned House lawmakers Wednesday against impeaching President Donald Trump.

Turley spoke during the first day of public hearings by the Judiciary Committee in the impeachment inquiry on Dec. 4. Watch in the video player above.

In his opening statement during a House Judiciary Committee impeachment hearing, Turley said that to impeach Trump based on the current evidence “would be to expose every future president to the same type of inchoate impeachment.”

The focus of the Judiciary hearing, which came after the House Intelligence Committee held hearings in late November, is to define the grounds for a presidential impeachment.

The impeachment inquiry has revolved around a July 25 phone call in which Trump asked the president of Ukraine to investigate former vice president and 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.

