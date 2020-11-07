WATCH: Kamala Harris gives victory speech after elected vice president

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said on Saturday that voters have “ushered in a new day for America.”

Harris spoke in her first address to the nation since she and Joe Biden were declared the winners of the presidential election. She said voters chose hope, unity, decency, science and truth in choosing she and Biden over President Donald Trump.

Harris, the first woman to be elected to the vice presidency, wore a white pantsuit in tribute to women’s suffrage. The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, Harris will also be the first Black and first South Asian American to serve as vice president.

She opened her remarks with a tribute to the late Georgia Congressman John Lewis, a Civil Rights icon, who said democracy is not a state but an act. Harris also paid tribute to Black women who “so often prove they are the backbone of our democracy.”

The vice president-elect noted her ascension to the role comes 100 years after the 19th Amendment was ratified and 55 years after the signing of the Voting Rights Act, which expanded who could participate in American democracy. She praised Joe Biden for having “the audacity to break one of the most substantial barriers that exist in our country” by selecting a woman as his running mate.

“Every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a county of possibilities,” Harris said.

The remarks were some of the most direct she has delivered about her history-making role as Biden’s running mate.

