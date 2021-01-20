What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Kamala Harris makes first speech as vice president, urges country to ‘see beyond the crisis’

Politics

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris spoke Wednesday night during “Celebrating America,” a broadcast special to honor the inauguration that marks the start of a new administration with Joe Biden as the 46th president.

Watch Harris’ remarks in the player above.

Harris spoke about the importance of having the “will to do the work” for a healthy democracy. She called on Americans to have “the courage to see beyond crisis.”

“A great experiment takes great determination,” she said.

Host Tom Hanks introduced the 90-minute special airing across several networks on Wednesday night in place of the usual official inaugural balls. Kerry Washington and Eva Longoria are co-hosting.

