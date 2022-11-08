Live updates: 2022 midterm elections

6:50 p.m.

Right as polls closed in South Carolina and Vermont, AP made its first calls in U.S. Senate races. Republican Tim Scott won reelection in South Carolina, while Democrat Peter Welch was elected from Vermont.

In defeating Trump-endorsed Republican Gerald Malloy, Welch — who has served in the House of Representatives for 16 years — becomes the junior senator from Vermont while independent Bernie Sanders becomes the state’s senior senator. Longtime U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy is retiring after serving 48 years, AP’s Wilson Ring reports.

6:30 p.m.

The last day of midterms voting has started to slowly wind down.

Some polls closed in Kentucky and Indiana at 6 p.m. Eastern. The next wave of closures will be in New Hampshire, Vermont, Virginia, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida. Polls close or begin to close in those states at 7 p.m. Eastern.

6:19 p.m.

It may not be a presidential election year, but the 2022 midterm elections are high-stakes nonetheless. As polls close on Election Day, results will start trickling in, but some races may take days to call a winner.

WATCH LIVE: 2022 Midterm Elections | PBS NewsHour Special Coverage

Among the dynamics to watch: Will there be a red wave, or will Democrats hold on to one or both Houses? How will concerns about inflation, the fate of democracy and abortion shape key races? And how might candidates who have denied the results of the 2020 election reshape the American political landscape?

We’ll be posting updates here from the Associated Press all election night.

You can also follow the NewsHour’s live coverage on YouTube, Twitter, Facebook, and TikTok, and see highlights on our Instagram.