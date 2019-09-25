WATCH LIVE: Trump holds news conference amidst start of impeachment inquiry

President Donald Trump is holding a press conference on Wednesday as information is quickly unfolding surrounding his July conversation with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

This comes hours after Trump spoke to Zelensky on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, where Trump said “no pressure” was put on the Ukrainian president during the call.

Trump is expected to speak at 4p.m. ET.

Trump is facing criticism for asking Zelensky to look into former vice president and leading 2020 Democratic presidential contender Joe Biden and his son Hunter, who served on the board of a Ukrainian energy company.

The White House on Wednesday released the notes of the phone call between the two leaders.

