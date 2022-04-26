WATCH LIVE: Attorney General Merrick Garland testifies on DOJ budget in Senate hearing

News Desk
Attorney General Merrick Garland is expected to testify before the Senate Appropriations committee during a review of the Department of Justice’s budget request.
The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.
