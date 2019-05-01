WATCH: Mueller shouldn’t have investigated obstruction if he wasn’t going to reach conclusion, Barr says

Attorney General William Barr says he believes that if special counsel Robert Mueller felt he shouldn’t make a decision about whether or not the president obstructed justice then he “shouldn’t have investigated.”

Barr testified Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He says he isn’t totally sure why the special counsel did not reach a conclusion about whether the president obstructed justice. Instead, Mueller presented evidence on both sides of the question.

WATCH: William Barr testifies on Mueller report to Senate committee

Barr says that if Mueller “felt he shouldn’t go down the path taking a traditional prosecutive decision” then he shouldn’t have investigated. He says, “That was the time to pull up.”

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined the evidence was insufficient to support an obstruction charge.

Mueller sent a letter saying that Barr’s four-page summary of his Russia report created “public confusion about critical aspects of the results.”

Read Mueller’s letter to William Barr about Russia report: ‘There is now public confusion’