What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Mueller shouldn’t have investigated obstruction if he wasn’t going to reach conclusion, Barr says

Politics

Attorney General William Barr says he believes that if special counsel Robert Mueller felt he shouldn’t make a decision about whether or not the president obstructed justice then he “shouldn’t have investigated.”

Barr testified Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee. He says he isn’t totally sure why the special counsel did not reach a conclusion about whether the president obstructed justice. Instead, Mueller presented evidence on both sides of the question.

WATCH: William Barr testifies on Mueller report to Senate committee

Barr says that if Mueller “felt he shouldn’t go down the path taking a traditional prosecutive decision” then he shouldn’t have investigated. He says, “That was the time to pull up.”

Barr and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein determined the evidence was insufficient to support an obstruction charge.

Mueller sent a letter saying that Barr’s four-page summary of his Russia report created “public confusion about critical aspects of the results.”

Read Mueller’s letter to William Barr about Russia report: ‘There is now public confusion’

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Apr 30 WATCH LIVE: William Barr testifies on Mueller report to Senate committee

  2. Read May 01 Read Mueller’s letter to William Barr about Russia report: ‘There is now public confusion’

  3. Watch Apr 30 What parents of dyslexic children are teaching schools about literacy

  4. Read Aug 29 After decades of pushing bachelor’s degrees, U.S. needs more tradespeople

  5. Watch Apr 23 How the autobiography of a Muslim slave is challenging an American narrative

The Latest