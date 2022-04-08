WATCH LIVE: Biden and Harris host celebration for Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation

President Joe Biden with Vice President Kamala Harris host a White House event with newly confirmed Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson on Friday.

The event is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

The Senate confirmed Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court on Thursday, shattering a historic barrier by securing her place as the first Black female justice and giving President Joe Biden a bipartisan endorsement for his effort to diversify the court.

Jackson, a 51 year-old appeals court judge with nine years experience on the federal bench, was confirmed 53-47, mostly along party lines but with three Republican votes. Presiding was Vice President Kamala Harris, also the first Black woman to reach that high office.

“This is a wonderful day, a joyous day, an inspiring day — for the Senate, for the Supreme Court and for the United States of America,” exulted Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. When Harris called the final tally, the chamber erupted in cheers that echoed beyond its doors. The Senate’s upper galleries were almost full for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic two years ago.

Jackson will take her seat when Justice Stephen Breyer retires this summer, solidifying the liberal wing of the 6-3 conservative-dominated court. She joined Biden at the White House to watch the vote, embracing as it came in.