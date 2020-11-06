Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
for NewsMatch

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

#yourvoicematters

Election 2020

Nov. 3, 2020

Presidential

Check all election results

Featured stories

See all

By —

Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Biden expected to speak in Wilmington

Politics

WASHINGTON — Joe Biden’s campaign says he will give a speech during prime time Friday.

Biden is expected to speak at 8 p.m. ET today. Watch his remarks in the player above.

The Democratic presidential candidate’s campaign announced that he would be making an address but did not say where or what he plans to say.

Biden is on the cusp of winning the presidency as he opens up narrow leads over President Donald Trump in several critical backgrounds.

The Associated Press has not called the presidential race. Votes are still being counted in states including Pennsylvania and Georgia.

He has urged the public to be patient as vote counting continues. He was spending Friday at home in Wilmington, Delaware.

WATCH: An election law expert on what he sees in Trump’s lawsuits

A stage set up since election night for a victory party outside the city’s convention center remained intact and has been secured for days by security personnel using high fencing and car barriers.

Biden campaign staffers who arrived in Wilmington for a victory party earlier in the week have been told to hold onto their hotel rooms until early next week.

More election coverage:

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 06 WATCH: What is happening now in the 2020 election?

  2. Read Nov 06 Biden ahead in Georgia and Pennsylvania, Trump attacks process

  3. Read Nov 06 WATCH LIVE: Georgia Secretary of State provides update as vote counting continues

  4. Read Nov 05 Republicans break with Trump over push to halt vote count

  5. Watch Nov 05 An election law expert on what he sees in Trump’s lawsuits

The stark difference between Trump’s and Biden’s responses to vote counting

Politics Nov 05

The Latest