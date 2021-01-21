WATCH LIVE: Biden, Harris participate in virtual national prayer service

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will participate in a national prayer service from the White House in honor of their inauguration.

The service is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

The service, which is being hosted by the Washington National Cathedral, will take place virtually due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Bishop William Barber II, co-founder of the Poor People’s Campaign, will preach at the service, which will feature music by Josh Groban, Patti LaBelle and The Clark Sisters.

