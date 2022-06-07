WATCH LIVE: Congressional Democrats, Pelosi, Gabby Giffords, hold news briefing on gun violence

Congressional Democrats will hold a news briefing on gun violence with former Rep. Gabby Giffords, who was shot in the head 11 years ago at a political event in a Tucson suburb.

The news briefing is expected to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

WATCH: Why doctors are calling gun violence in the U.S. an epidemic

The briefing comes as a divided Congress tries to come to a consensus on additional gun safety legislation.

On Thursday, a House panel advanced legislation that would raise the age limit for purchasing a semi-automatic rifle from 18 to 21 as Democrats moved quickly to put their stamp on gun legislation in response to mass shootings in Texas and New York by assailants who used such weapons to kill 31 people, including 19 children.

The vote came as President Joe Biden gave a prime-time speech about the shootings and told Americans, “Let’s hear the call and the cry, let’s meet the moment, let us finally do something.”

Partisan positions were clear at the Judiciary Committee hearing, which lasted more than nine hours. In addition to raising the age limit for purchasing semi-automatic rifles, the bill also would make it a federal offense to import, manufacture or possess large-capacity magazines and would create a grant program to buy back such magazines.

It also builds on the administration’s executive action banning fast-action “bump-stock” devices and “ghost guns” that are assembled without serial numbers.

The final vote to advance the bill was 25-19, with Democrats accounting for all the yes votes and Republicans accounting for all the no votes.

The Democratic legislation, called the Protecting Our Kids Act, was quickly added to the legislative docket after last week’s school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., promised in a letter to Democratic colleagues Thursday that the House will vote on the measure next week, and she promised other votes in the weeks ahead, including on a bill to to create an Amber Alert-style notification during a mass shooting. Pelosi also pledged a hearing on a bill banning military-style semiautomatic rifles.

But with Republicans nearly all in opposition, the House action will mostly be symbolic, merely putting lawmakers on record about gun control ahead of this year’s elections. The Senate is taking a different course, with a bipartisan group striving toward a compromise on gun safety legislation that can win enough GOP support to become law. Those talks are making “rapid progress,” according to Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, one of the Republican negotiators.