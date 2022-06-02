Congress debates gun safety legislation in the wake of the Uvalde school shooting

As the nation mourns the victims of mass shootings in Tulsa, Uvalde and Buffalo, President Biden is addressing the nation Thursday and urging Congress to pass "common sense" gun laws. This as the House Judiciary Committee reviewed a slate of proposals including raising the age to buy weapons and incentivizing red flag laws. The Washington Post's Leigh Ann Caldwell joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

