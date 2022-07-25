WATCH LIVE: Dr. Ashish Jha joins Karine Jean-Pierre for White House briefing

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a news briefing Monday, joined by White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 3:10 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

WATCH: How omicron subvariants are causing a surge in COVID infections

On Monday, President Joe Biden’s doctor said the president’s COVID-19 symptoms have “almost completely resolved.” Biden was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday.

Although he still has some nasal congestion and hoarseness, his vital signs remain “absolutely normal,” wrote Dr. Kevin O’Connor.

Biden has been taking Paxlovid, an antiviral drug that helps reduce the chance of severe illness from COVID-19, and he plans to continue isolating in the White House residence.

“He continues to be very specifically conscientious to protect any of the Executive Residence, White House, Secret Service and other staff whose duties require any (albeit socially distanced) proximity to him,” O’Connor wrote.

On Monday afternoon, Biden is scheduled to deliver virtual remarks to the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives conference in Orlando, Fla. He’s also expected to participate in a virtual meeting with business executives and labor leaders to discuss the Chips Act, a proposal to bolster domestic manufacturing.

Biden has held no public events since Friday, when he held another virtual meeting with economic advisers.