WATCH LIVE: Harris swears in Janet Yellen as treasury secretary

Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to swear in Janet Yellen Jan. 26 as the nation’s new treasury secretary. The Senate approved Yellen’s nomination on Monday.

The event is expected to begin at 12 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Yellen, a former chair of the Federal Reserve, will be the first woman to be treasury secretary in the department’s 232-year history. Yellen, 74, is expected to have a pivotal role in building support for the Biden administration’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

“I trust her knowledge and look forward to working with her to build our economy back better,” President Joe Biden tweeted in December.

READ MORE: Meet Joe Biden’s Cabinet picks