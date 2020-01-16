WATCH LIVE: House Democrats walk articles of impeachment to Senate

The seven House Democrats selected as the managers of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial will walk the articles of impeachment across the U.S. Capitol on Thursday at noon to formally deliver them to the U.S. Senate.

The articles of impeachment will formally be delivered Thursday at noon. Watch live in the video player.

The managers already walked over the articles on Wednesday, but only to notify the Senate that the articles would be delivered.

The move came after the full House voted on Wednesday afternoon to transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate and after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi named the managers Wednesday morning. Pelosi named Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Jerry Nadler, Rep. Zoe Lofgren, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, Rep. Val Demings, Rep. Jason Crow and Rep. Sylvia Garcia as the managers, who will serve as the prosecutors for the Senate trial.

Trump was impeached last month when the House voted to approve two articles of impeachment–abuse of power and obstruction of justice.

Pelosi delayed delivering the articles to the Senate as Democrats and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell disagreed over whether additional witnesses would be called to testify during the Senate trial.

All 100 senators who will take part in the trial are expected to be sworn in some time after the articles are transmitted with opening statements and further arguments beginning next week.

WATCH LIVE: All the events on the day Trump’s articles of impeachment are delivered to the Senate