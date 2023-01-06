WATCH: House of Representatives holds moment of silence on 2nd anniversary of Jan. 6 Capitol attack

The House of Representatives held a moment of silence Friday on the second anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The moment of silence at the Capitol, to contemplate the Jan. 6, 2021 assault on it, drew mostly Democrats. House Minority Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York stood at a lectern flanked by former House Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi of California and House Chaplain Margaret Grun Kibben. After a brief moment of silence, Jeffries closed out the short event, saying “May God continue to bless America.”

President Joe Biden will hold a ceremony later Friday to honor those who upheld the results of the 2020 election and fought back against the attack on the Capitol two years ago. Honorees will be awarded the Presidential Citizens Medal, and include Capitol Police officers Harry Dunn and Caroline Edwards; Capitol Police Sgt. Aquilino Gonell; Metropolitan Police Department Officer Daniel Hodges and a former officer, Michael Fanone. Officer Eugene Goodman, who was in the Capitol and appeared to direct rioters away from legislators, will also be honored, as well as Officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the attack.

Biden will also give awards to Michigan’s secretary of state, Jocelyn Benson, and Rusty Bowers, a former Arizona House speaker, both of whom resisted pressure to overturn the election results.

Ruby Freeman and her daughter Shaye Moss, election workers in Fulton County, Georgia, who were harassed and threatened after ensuring votes were properly counted, will also receive awards.

The last award will go to Al Schmidt, a former Philadelphia election official whom former President Donald Trump pressured to stop counting valid ballots.