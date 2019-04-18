WATCH: House Judiciary Committee chair says he will subpoena for full Mueller report

The chairman of the House Judiciary Committee says he’ll be issuing a subpoena for the full special counsel report and the underlying materials.

Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., says the report “outlines disturbing evidence” that President Donald Trump engaged in misconduct.

Rep. Nadler is scheduled to hold a news conference at 2:30 p.m. EST. Watch live in the video player above.

A redacted version of Robert Mueller’s report was released on Thursday.

Nadler says the attorney general’s decision to withhold the full report from lawmakers is “regrettable, but no longer surprising.”

He says it’s now up to Congress to hold the president accountable for his actions in the Russian probe.

The chairman has asked Mueller to testify before the panel by May 23.

Attorney General William Barr said a version of the report with fewer redactions will be made available to a small group of lawmakers.

In a letter to Congress on Thursday, Barr says the second version of the report would be given to the “Gang of Eight,” the top-ranking House and Senate lawmakers from both parties who can view sensitive classified information. The chairs and ranking members of the House and Senate judiciary committees will also receive it.

Barr said all redactions would be removed from that version of the report except those relating to grand-jury information.

The attorney general said, “I do not believe that I have discretion to disclose grand-jury information to Congress. Nevertheless, this accommodation will allow you to review the bulk of the redacted material for yourselves.”

Democrats want the full report released.

