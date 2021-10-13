WATCH LIVE: Jen Psaki holds White House press briefing

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki is scheduled to hold a press briefing Wednesday afternoon.

Watch the event in the player above beginning at 1 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes as Democrats labor to chisel a $3.5 trillion infrastructure package to about $2 trillion, a still massive proposal that would be paid for with higher taxes on corporations and the wealthy. And with no votes to spare, they must somehow satisfy the party’s competing moderate and progressive lawmakers needed for any deal.

It’s all raising tough questions that Biden and his party are rushing to answer by the deadline for passage, Oct. 31.

