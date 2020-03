Vice President Mike Pence and the U.S. novel coronavirus task force are expected to hold a briefing March 17, a day after the Trump administration issued additional guidelines that experts believe will help slow the transmission of the virus.

Pence is expected to speak at 11:30 a.m. ET. Watch the vice president’s remarks in the player above.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

